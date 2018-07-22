Chris Sale is drawing comparisons from his manager to another dominant lefthander. “He’s reminding me a lot of Randy — Randy Johnson,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “The thing with Randy, it looked like he was always grinding. With [Sale] it looks effortless right now.” Sale struck out nine in six scoreless innings, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer to lift the Red Sox to a 9-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Sale (11-4) allowed two hits, lowered his ERA to an American League-best 2.13 and won his sixth straight decision.
Rangers 5, Indians 0: Rougned Odor drove in three runs, Ryan Rua hit a two-run homer and host Texas withstood a 108-degree afternoon.
Royals 5, Twins 2: Drew Butera hit a tiebreaking, three-run inside-the-park home run for host Kansas City when centerfielder Jake Cave failed in his attempt to make a diving catch in the seventh inning.
Angels 14, Astros 5: Mike Trout homered, No. 26, to cap a seven-run burst in the seventh inning for host Los Angeles.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4: Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth and host Toronto rallied from a three-run deficit.
Mariners 8, White Sox 2: Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs for host Seattle.
Nationals 6, Braves 2: Bryce Harper homered and Max Scherzer struck out seven in six innings for host Washington.
Dodgers 11, Brewers 2: Matt Kemp hit two solo homers and Manny Machado drove in his first run since joining visiting Los Angeles, which had 15 hits.
Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Lefthander Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings for host Chicago. Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four in his first start since July 10.
Pirates 9, Reds 2: Visiting Pittsburgh won its ninth straight. Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh’s four-run second.
Rays 6, Marlins 4: Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam for host Tampa Bay.
Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1: Zack Greinke allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 13 in eight dominant innings and Nick Ahmed drove in three runs for host Arizona.
Athletics 6, Giants 5: Jeurys Familia got the win in his Oakland debut. Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman’s infield chopper in the 10th inning for host Oakland. — AP
