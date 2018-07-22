Chris Sale is drawing comparisons from his manager to another dominant lefthander. “He’s reminding me a lot of Randy — Randy Johnson,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “The thing with Randy, it looked like he was always grinding. With [Sale] it looks effortless right now.” Sale struck out nine in six scoreless innings, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer to lift the Red Sox to a 9-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Sale (11-4) allowed two hits, lowered his ERA to an American League-best 2.13 and won his sixth straight decision.

Rangers 5, Indians 0: Rougned Odor drove in three runs, Ryan Rua hit a two-run homer and host Texas withstood a 108-degree afternoon.

Royals 5, Twins 2: Drew Butera hit a tiebreaking, three-run inside-the-park home run for host Kansas City when centerfielder Jake Cave failed in his attempt to make a diving catch in the seventh inning.

Angels 14, Astros 5: Mike Trout homered, No. 26, to cap a seven-run burst in the seventh inning for host Los Angeles.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4: Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth and host Toronto rallied from a three-run deficit.

Mariners 8, White Sox 2: Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs for host Seattle.

Nationals 6, Braves 2: Bryce Harper homered and Max Scherzer struck out seven in six innings for host Washington.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dodgers 11, Brewers 2: Matt Kemp hit two solo homers and Manny Machado drove in his first run since joining visiting Los Angeles, which had 15 hits.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2: Lefthander Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings for host Chicago. Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out six and walked four in his first start since July 10.

Pirates 9, Reds 2: Visiting Pittsburgh won its ninth straight. Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte hit consecutive homers off Matt Harvey during Pittsburgh’s four-run second.

Rays 6, Marlins 4: Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam for host Tampa Bay.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1: Zack Greinke allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 13 in eight dominant innings and Nick Ahmed drove in three runs for host Arizona.

Athletics 6, Giants 5: Jeurys Familia got the win in his Oakland debut. Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman’s infield chopper in the 10th inning for host Oakland. — AP