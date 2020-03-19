TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Red Sox's Chris Sale to have Tommy John surgery

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during spring training baseball camp on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The team made the announcement on Thursday, two weeks after saying that the 30-year-old lefthander had a flexor strain near the elbow. At the time, the Red Sox hoped Sale would avoid the operation that usually requires a full year to recover from.

Sale is 109-73 in 10 major-league seasons is entering the second season of a six-year, $160 million contract. After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, he went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts last year, his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner (43) Source: Giants agree to terms with special teams ace Ebner
A general view outside of NYCB Live's Nassau Nassau Coliseum operator establishes fund to assist workers
Robby Anderson had 52 catches for 779 yards Jets need a top receiver and Anderson is still available
A view of NYCFC's new alternate jersey for NYCFC employee tests positive for coronavirus
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz throws a Mets vs. Marlins series in Puerto Rico canceled
Former Mets infielder Doug Flynn during a return Ex-Met Flynn raising money for parents' Kentucky living center
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search