The only major question was whether it would be unanimous -- and it was.

Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was voted National League Rookie of the Year for 2017 after his record-setting home run binge eliminated any reasonable competition for the honors. Bellinger hit 39, the National League's rookie record.

Bellinger received every first-place vote available from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Bellinger gave the Dodgers a record 18th Rookie of the Year winner.

Bellinger is the second straight Dodgers player to win Rookie of the Year. Shortstop Corey Seager did it last year.

Bellinger made his big league debut in late April. By the time he turned 22 on July 13, he had 25 home runs.