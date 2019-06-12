Cole Hamels was sharp all afternoon — even when his fastball hit Nolan Arenado in the arm.

At least that’s what Arenado thinks.

Hamels struck out nine in seven scoreless innings, singled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies, 10-1, in a testy game on Wednesday.

It was the third straight start Hamels went at least seven innings and didn’t allow an earned run, but his performance was overshadowed by tensions between the teams that likely contributed to four batters getting hit by pitches.

Arenado departed in the fifth inning with a left forearm contusion after Hamels (6-2) plunked him in the third, and three more batters — including Hamels — were hit by pitches later in the game.

“It kind of got out of hand but I hope Nolan’s all right,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, one of the four victims.

Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago, which snapped a five-game road losing streak. Colorado’s 10-game home winning streak ended.

Arenado looked toward the mound after he was hit by Hamels’ pitch, and he said something to the Chicago dugout before walking to first base. He was later forced out at second and played the field in the fourth, throwing out Addison Russell to start the inning. Ryan McMahon replaced him in the top of the fifth.

X-rays on his arm were negative.

“When I first got hit, I knew it was on the meat, where the muscle is, so I was feeling OK,” Arenado said. “But it was throbbing and it got super-tight, and sometimes when it gets super-tight quick it can be a break. It was just getting tight and the game was getting ugly so they thought just get me out of there and get me rested and hopefully feel better tomorrow.”

He wasn’t surprised when Hamels’s pitch got him in the forearm. Chicago’s Kris Bryant was hit by pitches three times in the first two games of the series, and he missed time last year after getting hit in the head by German Marquez at Coors Field. Marquez also hit two Cubs in his start in Chicago last week.

“We hit Bryant twice [Tuesday], buzzed Baez’s tower there on a 1-1 pitch, so I kind of had a feeling it was going to happen,” Arenado said.

Red Sox 4, Rangers 3: Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Jesse Chavez in the ninth, giving host Boston the win and stopping a three-game losing streak.

Andrew Benintendi hit a triple and two doubles, driving in two runs for the Red Sox as they avoided falling below .500 for the first time in more than a month.

A’s 6, Rays 2: Ramon Laureano hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie and finished with five RBIs for visiting Oakland.

Oakland went 6-4, including taking two of three from Tampa Bay, on a season-long 10-game road trip that included some significant travel issues.

The Athletics didn’t arrive in Florida until after 3 a.m. Monday. They spent 3 1/2 hours in the clubhouse following their game at the Texas Rangers on Sunday because of storm-related damage to their plane.

Yandy Diaz and Tommy Pham both had three hits for the Rays, who are 18-16 at home and dropped one-half game behind the idle AL East-leading Yankees.

Reds 7, Indians 2: Rookie Nick Senzel and Joey Votto hit back-to-back home runs to open the game and visiting Cincinnati later got deep shots from Eugenio Suarez and Curt Casali, powering the Reds.

The quick homers by Senzel and Votto off rookie Zach Plesac (1-2) marked the first time an opposing team hit consecutive homers to start a game in Cleveland in 118 years.

It also set the tone for the Reds, who earned a split of the two-game series between Ohio’s teams and snapped an eight-game losing streak in interleague play.

Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) made the early support stand, allowing one run and four hits in 5 2⁄3 innings.