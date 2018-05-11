Contreras hits two homers as Cubs beat White Sox

The Chicago Cubs passed out bobbleheads of Willson Conteras, and then watched him perform like an action figure.

Contreras hit two homers and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Cubs pounded the crosstown White Sox, 11-2, on Friday.

Kris Bryant stayed hot, too, hitting his fourth homer in five games. But the afternoon belonged to Contreras.

He capped a five-run first against Carson Fulmer (2-3) with his second career grand slam. He doubled in the fourth, hit a solo homer in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

That gave him three doubles, two triples and two homers in his past 10 at-bats. Contreras is also the first Cubs player with seven extra-base hits in two games since at least 1913, according to STATS. He has driven in eight runs and scored four while raising his average from .230 to .268.

“I definitely think that the last couple of games have been two of my best games so far,” he said through a translator. “But just like I’ve had two really good back-to-back games, I also had some games where I was making solid contact — but just hitting it right at people.”

Tyler Chatwood (3-3) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings to improve to 3-0 in his past four starts. The right-hander walked five, bringing his major league-leading total to 32, while striking out six.

Marlins 6, Braves 3: J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including his fifth homer, Starlin Castro hit his second homer and drove in two runs, and Miguel Rojas had three of host Miami’s 14 hits as the Marlins broke a four-game losing streak.

Dan Straily (1-0), making his third start after beginning the season on the disabled list, allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Ozzie Albies hit his 12th homer for Atlanta, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. The Braves had won eight consecutive road games.

Orioles 9, Rays 4: Manny Machado hit two home runs, including his eighth career grand slam, and host Baltimore got its season-high third straight victory.

Machado has three home runs in his last two games, 12 for the season and 150 in his seven-year career.

Mark Trumbo and rookie Chance Sisco also homered for the Orioles. After a dismal start to the season, Baltimore (11-27) is riding its longest winning streak since a six-game run last August.

Kevin Gausman (3-2) gave up two runs in 7 1⁄3 innings. He yielded 11 hits but didn’t issue a walk, struck out six and repeatedly came up with the right pitch when Tampa Bay threatened to score.

Springer HBP

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer is day to day with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a 92 mph pitch from Texas Rangers starter Cole Hamels in the fourth inning.

Springer remained on the ground for nearly two minutes as Houston’s medical staff attended to him. He finished the inning as a baserunner, but was replaced in centerfield in the top of the fourth by Jake Marisnick.

Springer is hitting .296 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs for the defending World Series champs. He set a franchise record for hits in a nine-inning game on Monday night in Oakland, going 6-for-6 with a three-run homer, a double, four singles and four runs.