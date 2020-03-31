A's minor-league manager on ventilator

Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus, according to his fiancee.

Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update Monday night on social media. She said the 54-year-old former major leaguer still required a ventilator to fight COVID-19 but hadn’t declined in his battle.

"He is not getting worse! He is fighting hard and making small milestones," she wrote on Twitter. Trudeaux has been asking for nightly prayers with the hash tag "WebbyStrong."

The A’s said Tuesday there were no updates on a minor league staffer — they have not identified him — and said there have not been other positive tests within the organization.

Oakland released a a statement during the weekend that "a minor league staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under hospital care."

Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the A’s in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana.

Trudeaux described in her posts the heartbreak of being helpless through this. She said she also tested positive for COVID-19.

"This man, my fiance, Webster Garrison, the love of my life, is on a ventilator in the hospital, fighting for his life, and I can’t even be at his side!" Trudeaux said.





NHL extends self-quarantine

The NHL has extended its self-quarantine recommendation for players and staff until April 15.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the extension in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The league had previously sent out a memo recommending self-quarantining until April 4.

So far, four NHL players — two each from the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche — have tested positive for COVID-19.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

China hoops still up in air

China’s government has ordered all major sports events to remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart in mid-April.

The Chinese Basketball Association, which suspended play Jan. 24, had hoped to resume in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport issued a statement saying any large sporting events that draw crowds "are temporarily not being resumed."

The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions might be lifted.

The CBA is reportedly considering a proposal to bring all 20 teams to one or two cities and play the remainder of the regular season in empty arenas.

Jamie Murray expects no Wimbledon

Two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he believes Wimbledon will be canceled.

The All England Club board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 tournament.

The grass-court season lasts only six weeks and Wimbledon is staged when daylight hours are the longest in Britain. The club has acknowledged the short window available to it and ruled out playing without spectators.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September.

The brother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement. He told BBC Radio 4: "I think so. I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments."

Still playing in Belarus

Global soccer union FIFPro says soccer players in Belarus are worried about continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann says "it’s not comprehendible" that the Belarus league is still playing after kicking off this month. It’s the only top-tier European league in action.

Baer-Hoffmann says "there are players who are reaching out concerned."

Fans entering the stadiums in Belarus over the weekend were given antiseptic hand gel but few wore masks for protection.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been defiant about not limiting people’s movement, saying "it’s better to die standing than to live on your knees."

Baer-Hoffmann says FIFPro does not have a member union in Belarus but "we will be lobbying" to introduce precautions.



