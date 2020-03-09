TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball

MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS restrict locker room and clubhouse access amid coronavirus crisis

Royals catcher Salvador Perez leads teammates out of

Royals catcher Salvador Perez leads teammates out of the clubhouse for a spring training workout on Feb. 17 in Surprise, Ariz. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press
MIAMI  — The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.

The leagues said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

The statement, in part, read: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.”

The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday — though some NHL teams began putting them into use this past weekend. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.

