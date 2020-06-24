The Mets and Yankees will not be affected by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s new quarantine rule.

Cuomo, in a joint travel advisory that included New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, announced Wednesday that individuals arriving in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from a state that has a high level of coronavirus community spread must self-quarantine for 14 days, to help assure that they don’t worsen the pandemic in the tri-state area, which largely has the COVID-19 situation under control.

But baseball players coming to New York from new coronavirus hotspots, especially Florida but also Texas and Arizona, need not worry about this mandate. They are exempt, Cuomo clarified.

Players and staff will be tested upon their arrival at spring training and at least twice per week thereafter, as part of MLB’s health and safety protocols.

The Yankees and Mets, in a rare joint statement Wednesday afternoon, said they have been working with the state and will follow MLB’s guidance.

“The Mets and Yankees have been in touch with Governor Cuomo’s office today and will work with the NY State Health Department on a continuing basis to coordinate the return of players from Florida to train in New York next week,” the statement read. “Our two teams, as well as the State Health Commissioner, will work under Major League Baseball’s protocols and guidelines. We are all excited to bring baseball back to New York. Thank you, Governor Cuomo.”

Both local teams have a number of players who live in or had been staying in Florida.

For the Mets, that includes Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Marcus Stroman, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Wilson Ramos, Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez. Michael Conforto lives in the Phoenix area in the offseason.

The Yankees had about 15 players working out at their Tampa facility through last week. Among them: Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Aaron Hicks, DJ LeMahieu, J.A. Happ and Tyler Wade.

Over the weekend, both teams announced that their second spring training — which begins next Wednesday — will be held at their New York City ballparks, not at their Florida sites.