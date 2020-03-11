TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball

Mariners moving home games through March due to coronavirus outbreak

Clouds above T-Mobile Park are lit by the setting sun during the sixth inning of a game between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles on June 20, 2019, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

By The Associated Press
The Mariners will move home games from Seattle through end of March following the state of Washington's decision to ban large group events in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Seattle had been scheduled to open the season at Safeco Field with a four-game series against Texas from March 26-29, then host Minnesota in a three-game series from March 30 through April 1.

The Mariners say they are working with the commissioner's office on alternative plans.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area through at least the end of March.

That decision affects the Seattle Mariners' first seven games of the season, when they host the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. It also applies to home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.

The restrictions do not include Spokane, where NCAA Tournament games are scheduled to take place next week. The men’s first and second rounds are being played at the Spokane Arena, while early rounds of the women’s tournament could end up being played on campus at Gonzaga.

