Cubs starter Marcus Stroman leaves London game with blister on finger

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 25, 2023, in London. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman left Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with a blister on his right index finger.

Stroman entered the game with an NL-best 2.28 ERA and was 7-0 in his last seven starts going into the series finale in London.

Stroman was pulled with one out in the fourth after Paul Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead 5-4 on a sharp single that scored Tommy Edman.

He allowed nine hits and six runs, all earned, to go with two strikeouts and a walk.

