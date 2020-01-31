Curtis Granderson is calling it a career.

After 16 seasons in the big leagues, about half of those with the Yankees and Mets, the likable outfielder announced he is retiring from baseball Friday morning.

“As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started,” Granderson wrote in a statement released on Twitter. “I look forward to continuing my work helping to diversify the sport, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow.”

It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) Jan 31, 2020

After coming up with the Detroit Tigers, where he reached the 2006 World Series in his first full season, Granderson spent 7 1/2 seasons in New York beginning in 2010.

He first joined the defending World Series champion Yankees in an offseason trade and thrived in the box, hitting 115 home runs over four seasons, 13 more than he hit the previous six seasons with Detroit. The Yankees went to the postseason in three of Granderson’s four seasons, but never advanced past the ALCS.

After a famous salmon dinner with Mets executives after the 2013 season, Granderson made the move to Queens on a four-year deal worth $60 million. He became the team’s primary leadoff hitter in 2015 as the Mets made chased an NL East title.

In October, Granderson left his mark on the franchise as he and Daniel Murphy carried the club’s offense throughout the run. He recorded five RBIs in Game 3 of the NLCS to help set up the Mets’ sweep of the Chicago Cubs. In the World Series, he stayed hot, hitting three home runs for five RBIs, but the Mets fell in five games.

Granderson’s time in New York ended in 2017 midway through the final year of his contract when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he again would reach the World Series, although he did not make the World Series roster. Granderson signed with the Toronto Blue Jays for 2018, but again was traded during the season, this time joining the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished his career with a season in Miami, batting .183 with 12 homers in 128 games.

Granderson ends his career with a .249 batting average to go with 344 home runs, 937 RBIs and 1,800 hits.

“This journey would not be possible without those who came before me, breaking barriers to allow a young Curtis Granderson to live out his dream,” Granderson wrote. “It’s been an honor to wear my socks high.”