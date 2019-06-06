A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves are near agreement on a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement had not been finalized.
Keuchel’s contract would include a salary of about $21 million, and he would get a prorated share of that because only about 115 days will remain in the 186-day season.
A 31-year-old left-hander, Keuchel was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.
He has options remaining, allowing him to start his Braves tenure in the minors as he builds up arm strength and stamina.
