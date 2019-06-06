TODAY'S PAPER
Dallas Keuchel, Braves near 1-year deal for about $13M, AP source says

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches

Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Houston Astros pitches in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves are near agreement on a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement had not been finalized.

Keuchel’s contract would include a salary of about $21 million, and he would get a prorated share of that because only about 115 days will remain in the 186-day season.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Keuchel was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

He has options remaining, allowing him to start his Braves tenure in the minors as he builds up arm strength and stamina.

By The Associated Press

