On Day 92 of the lockout, Major League Baseball’s lead negotiator Dan Halem and his union counterpart Bruce Meyer held an informal meeting Thursday in New York that lasted roughly 90 minutes, according to a source.

The session marked a return to the table after Tuesday’s acrimonious split in Jupiter, Florida, where the two sides had negotiated for nine consecutive days in the hope of beating Rob Manfred’s deadline for canceling regular-season games. When a new collective bargaining agreement did not happen by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the commissioner erased not only Opening Day, but the first two series, a total of 91 games across the sport.

Thursday’s meeting was a chance for a cooler, more personal reset to the negotiations, without the contingent of players and owners that were involved during part of last week at Roger Dean Stadium. By meeting’s end a decision had not been made on the date for the next face-to-face negotiating session, but that was expected at some point in the very near future.

Obviously, time is of the essence. The longer this drags on, the more regular-season games will be lost, and now the second week has to be in jeopardy. Manfred has insisted on the need for a month of spring training, and nearly half of that exhibition schedule already has been wiped out.

Manfred’s decision to cut into the regular season, and not pay the players for any games missed during the lockout, will also complicate the negotiations going forward. Each day off the schedule represents $20 million in salary to the players, who maintain they’ll do what’s necessary to insure a fair CBA. Meyer made it clear Tuesday that the union plans to fight for the entire 162-game salaries, as well as make service time retroactive, since players no longer can qualify for a full year after the first 15 days of the season.

It’s possible that those requests could then be tied to another issue by MLB, such as the ask for the 14-team expanded playoffs. On Tuesday, Manfred said the owners’ side had come down to 12 to satisfy the players, but that can always be revisited. The biggest obstacle remains the competitive balance tax, and MLB’s last proposal was a non-starter for the union, sticking at $220 million through the first three years of the deal before subsequently jumping to $224M and $230M. The players are seeking thresholds of $238M, $244M, $250M, $256M and $263M, which they believe are more reflective of the sports’ revenue growth.