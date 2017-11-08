This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Daniel Flores, Red Sox catching prospect, dies of cancer

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox say 17-year-old catching prospect Daniel Flores has died from complications during treatment for cancer.

The Red Sox said Flores died on Wednesday.

Flores was signed out of Venezuela in July. He was considered one of the top young players in the Red Sox farm system, though he had yet to play a game in the minors.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski called it “extremely saddening” to “see the life of a young man with so much promise cut short.”

Assistant general manager Eddie Romero said Flores was loved by those in the organization who knew him and called him “a natural leader” with “limitless potential.”

Flores is survived by his mother and a sister.

