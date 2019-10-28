HOUSTON – On Dave Martinez’s baseballreference.com page his birthplace is listed – correctly – as New York, New York and his high school Lake Howell in Winter Park, Florida.

But that is not a complete picture of Martinez’s youth.

Because the second-year Nationals manager, whose team trails the Astros three-games-to-two in the World Series that continues Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, is the first to say he’s very much a product of Long Island.

“For me, it’s memories, childhood memories,” Martinez said in an interview with Newsday in his office before Game 4 at Nationals Park. “A lot of my best friends, very close friends, guys I’ve stayed in touch with, I’ve known them since I was seven, eight years old, are from there.”

The Brooklyn-born Martinez moved to Brentwood at the age of four and moved to Florida before what would have been his junior season at Brentwood High School.

In between, he developed the considerable skills that allowed him to play 16 years in the majors and establish relationships and memories Martinez still cherishes.

And those memories, which the 55-year-old Martinez recalled with a smile that never left his face, are many.

Of trips to Jones Beach, fishing expeditions that departed from Silly Lily in East Moriches that resulted in catching a bit of flounder, of roller skating or dodgeball on the weekends.

Memories, just about all of them, involving a group of teammates from that critical time in his life that remain central to his foundation. Some of them he’s never lost contact with, some he has – as is the natural course in life – but none have been forgotten.

“When I think back, it's just a combination of the upbringing, how we were all really close, every weekend we were together,” Martinez said. “Those are my friends. Those are guys that had my back. You got in a fight in school, it’s over. You’re fighting seven, eight, guys.”

Those Martinez played with – whether it was with the Brentwood Youth Association summer league travel team, on the West Junior High School team or the Brentwood Sonderling junior varsity squad – remember a long and lean teenager who was a standout outfielder and stud left-handed pitcher with a late-moving fastball and devastating curveball; a player who even on teams that featured several future Division I college players stood out.

“He was a skinny little kid, but his ball had a lot of movement on it, he had those long Pedro Martinez fingers,” said Eddie Lippert, a fellow pitcher.

As an outfielder?

“He had a cannon,” Lippert said of Martinez, known almost universally among his teammates as “Tippy,” nicknamed as such for the longtime Orioles lefthander, Tippy Martinez.

Another teammate from that time, Doug Vigliotti, said on a team of talented players, Martinez “definitely stood out,” though not because of self-promotion.

“He was quiet,” Vigliotti said. “Didn’t brag about it. Just went about his business. Played the game the right way. Ran out everything. He had an arm, hit for power, average, played defense. Just a great guy.”

Another former teammate, Steve Rocco, who remains close to Martinez and attended the Nationals come-from-behind wild-card victory over the Brewers and attended Games 4 and 5 of the World Series in Washington as a guest of Martinez, choked up over the phone while describing his friend’s success. Success that became crystalized June 15, 1986 when Rocco received a call that day from another teammate, Dan Brennan. A mutual friend that day happened to be making his major-league debut with the Cubs at Wrigley Field against the Cardinals.

“He said, ‘Turn on the TV, you’re not going to believe who’s at-bat,’” Rocco said of the call from Brennan. “I got chills on my body. For me, somebody (from our group) broke through to the majors, it was so gratifying. To see somebody make it touched me deeply. His graciousness to his friends has always been awesome.”

Martinez, who played for nine different teams in his career that spanned from 1986-2001, recalled his years in the American League when he played in the previous Yankee Stadium. Fans seated in rightfield in those years, to put it generously, could be rough on opposing players. But those fans, some of whom might well have been from the Island, generally took it easy on him.

“What’s cool, as a player when I went to Yankee Stadium in those years, right field was brutal,” Martinez smiled. “I played rightfield a lot, and the fans were actually really good to me because they knew (where) I was from.” (They’d yell), ‘“You’re one of us Dave, you're all right.’”

With Gregg Sarra