David Lennon: 10 Things I Like About Baseball

1. DOUBLE PLAYS

Nothing else like it in sports. One pitch, two outs. And the artistry involved with some of those turns at second base, the chemistry between the middle infielders, can be part ballet, part NBA. Everyone has their favorites, but the Omar Vizquel-Roberto Alomar combo was pure wizardry.

2. THROWBACK UNIFORMS

The ’84 Padres. The ’81 Brewers. The ’76 Phillies. The ’77 Mariners. Just to name a few. Anything to rinse away the visual poison of modern-day abominations like the Marlins and the Diamondbacks. These days on the calendar are always red-letter dates.

3. THE GLOVE

To call it equipment is like saying your dad is some guy you knew growing up. The smell of the leather, the one-of-a-kind fit after years of service. From the smallest Little Leaguer to the greatest Hall of Famer, anyone who has played the game treasured their gloves. Who doesn’t still have their high school mitt?

4. DODGER STADIUM

Opened in 1962 and hasn’t aged a day. You enter the ballpark at the very top of Chavez Ravine. Look to the right and see the L.A. skyline. To your left, the Hollywood sign. Then walk down to your seats, not up. And did we mention the weather is perfect?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. WALK-OFF HOME RUNS

Sudden death, without the clock. An entire stadium locked on to a tiny ball against the sky. Will it go? The jog around the basepath with the entire team waiting at home plate. We can do without the elaborate helmet throws, however.

6. JACKIE ROBINSON

True American hero who far transcends the sport but is uniquely rooted in baseball. Is there a better tribute for anyone, anywhere, than the wearing of his No. 42, league-wide, on April 15 every season?

7. DAY GAMES

Baseball is just better played in the sunshine. Period. And 1 p.m. is the perfect time. No shadows, warm temps (usually). Over in time for dinner.

8. THE YANKEES-RED SOX RIVALRY

Call it East Coast bias, but this beats Giants-Dodgers and Cubs-Cardinals. The franchises are as close to being equals as they have ever been after the Red Sox broke The Curse of the Bambino and reeled off three titles in a 10-year span, but more than a century of hatred always looms over every series.

9. ORGAN MUSIC

Play whatever artist you like: Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra. But in a ballpark, it has to be done by an organ. Non-intrusive, conversation-friendly, it’s the perfect soundtrack for the game.

10. NO-HITTERS

Even among people who cover the sport as their job, it’s a badge of honor to be in attendance for a no-hitter or perfect game. That’s how special it is. And when you’re not there, you drop everything to tune in when you hear of a pitcher getting to the seventh inning. I’ve covered six and it never gets old.