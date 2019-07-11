Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

Marisnick suspended

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

The suspension was announced Thursday before the AL West-leading Astros played a series opener at Texas in their first game after the All-Star break. Marisnick, who also was fined, appealed the suspension and was available to play.

Lucroy was carted off the field last Sunday after the collision at the end of the eighth inning of a game at Houston the Astros won 11-10 in 10 innings. The Angels catcher sustained a concussion and broken nose. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a review.

Marisnick said afterward that it was a “bad play” and that he hoped Lucroy was OK. He also posted on his Twitter later that he “made a split second decision at full speed” and he felt awful that another player got hurt.

ASG gets low rating

The All-Star Game had a record low television rating.

The American League’s 4-3 win over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers.

That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL’s 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.

The Home Run Derby drew a combined 6.2 million viewers and a 4.54 rating in metered markets on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 5.97 million viewers and a 4.39 rating last year.

Starling finally promoted

The Royals are bringing Bubba Starling to the majors, culminating a journey for the hometown hero and former first-round draft pick that took eight years in the minors.

Starling will join Kansas City for the opener of their series against Detroit on Friday night.

The 26-year-old outfielder, who starred at nearby Gardner-Edgerton High School, has struggled for years to live up to enormous expectations. But he is hitting .310 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in his first full season at Triple-A Omaha, and recently played in that level’s all-star game.

Starling was chosen fifth overall in the 2011 amateur draft, signing for a $7.5 million bonus — then the second-largest in draft history and the most guaranteed money to a prep player.