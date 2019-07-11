TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

David Ortiz recovering from third surgery after complications from gunshot wound, wife says

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz reacts

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Adam Glanzman

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from his gunshot wound.

Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is "recovering well and in good spirits." He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting.

Police say they've arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Rangers #45 Kaapo Kakko. New York Rangers officially sign Kaapo Kakko
Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks reacts on the Knicks' Robinson wants to shoot more three-pointers
Islanders goalie Jakub Skarek dives after the puck Where does Jakub Skarek fit into Isles' goalie picture?
RJ Barrett of the Knicks brings the ball Barrett continues to shake off rust at Summer League
Former New York Yankees pitcher Jim Bouton signs Former Yankee, 'Ball Four' author Jim Bouton dies at 80
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the Syndergaard in demand as Mets discuss possible trades
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search