TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

David Ortiz undergoes more surgery in Boston after shooting

David Ortiz smiles outside Fenway Park in Boston

David Ortiz smiles outside Fenway Park in Boston on June 22, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press
Print

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. López said the 43-year-old athlete's liver was also damaged in Sunday night's shooting.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur answers questions from Shurmur says the Giants' QB situation is clear
Kevin Durant of the Warriors reacts after sustaining Durant's Achilles injury sets up emotional Game 6
David Ortiz, left, chats with Robinson Cano, right, Lennon: Ortiz shooting on minds of Yankees, Mets
Sitting in Superior Court in Vista, Kellen Winslow, Ex-Jets TE Winslow convicted of rape
Mets pitcher Anthony Kay sets during a spring LI's Kay promoted to Triple-A with Mets as next stop
Yankees first-round draft pick Anthony Volpe ponders a Yankees sign top draft choice Anthony Volpe
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search