TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Derek Jeter confirms Marlins listening to offers for Giancarlo Stanton

Derek Jeter, chief executive officer and part owner

Derek Jeter, chief executive officer and part owner of the Miami Marlins, talks to the media at the MLB general managers' meetings on Nov. 15, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / John Raoux

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ORLANDO, Fla. — New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says the team is listening to trade offers for slugging outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and says Miami must make changes to stop losing money.

Ahead of the first major league owners’ meeting since Bruce Sherman’s group bought the team last month and put the former New York Yankees captain in charge, Jeter said he has not spoken yet with Stanton.

Jeter says “a lot of this started when he came out and expressed publicly that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild.”

Stanton is guaranteed $295 million over the remaining 10 years of his contract.

Jeter says “it’s an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time, so we have to turn that around” and adds “it’s easy to point the finger at him, because he makes the most money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the move that’s going to be made.”

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Hokkaido Nippon Ham's Shohei Otani pitches  against Orix Mets GM fascinated by what Otani could bring
Jets head coach Todd Bowles in the first 3 questions on the Jets during bye week
(L-R) New WFAN hosts Chris Carlin, Bart Scott, New WFAN lineup reflects a broader audience
General manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media Cashman in no rush to make moves
Kyrie Irving of the Celtics drives between Nets' Celtics top Nets, extend winning streak to 13
St. John's Shamorie Ponds attempts a free throw Led by Ponds, Storm cruises to win over Central Connecticut