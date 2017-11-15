ORLANDO, Fla. — New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says the team is listening to trade offers for slugging outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and says Miami must make changes to stop losing money.

Ahead of the first major league owners’ meeting since Bruce Sherman’s group bought the team last month and put the former New York Yankees captain in charge, Jeter said he has not spoken yet with Stanton.

Jeter says “a lot of this started when he came out and expressed publicly that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild.”

Stanton is guaranteed $295 million over the remaining 10 years of his contract.

Jeter says “it’s an organization that’s been losing money for quite some time, so we have to turn that around” and adds “it’s easy to point the finger at him, because he makes the most money, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that’s the move that’s going to be made.”