Baseball

Derek Jeter steps down as Miami Marlins CEO

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media before the team plays the St. Louis Cardinals in a spring training game in Jupiter, Fla., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Credit: AP/Charles Trainor Jr.

By Newsday.com
Derek Jeter has stepped down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, the Hall of Fame shortstop announced Monday morning.

"Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club," Jeter wrote in a statement posted to The Players Tribune website that he owns. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.

Jeter, who won five World Series and collected the sixth most hits in MLB history while playing 20 seasons for the Yankees, took over as CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

"My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home," his statement continued. "The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team."

