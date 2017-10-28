No-no? No more.
George Springer’s solo home run to leftfield broke up Alex Wood’s no-hitter with two outs in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the World Series Saturday night. It also broke a scoreless tie as the Astros took a 1-0 lead.
It was the last batter of the night for Wood, who had struck out three and walked two before allowing the home run. Astros starter Charlie Morton allowed just two hits through six innings, striking out seven with no walks.
