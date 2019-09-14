Dave Roberts was sitting in the dugout before Friday night’s series opener against the Mets at Citi Field. His playoff ticket had already been secured after the Dodgers clinched the NL West for the seventh straight year on Tuesday, and his thoughts were darting ahead to the task waiting in October.

The Los Angeles manager presides over a different kind of dynasty. The Dodgers keep claiming division crowns. But they’ve been unable to claim the ultimate crown. They tripped over the final step the past two years, falling to Houston (in seven games) and Boston (in five) in those World Series.

Now they’re just hoping to finish the job.

“It’s a very driven, focused group,” said Roberts, the first to win division titles in each of his first four full seasons as a major-league manager. “I think the way that we’ve played all year long echoes that as far as the consistent and high performance. So one part of the equation is getting to the postseason and the other part is finishing. So that’s our only goal right now.”

The Dodgers beat the Mets, 9-2, and headed into Saturday night’s game an NL-best 96-53 with a 20 1/2-game lead in the division. There are a lot of ifs, but the road toward their elusive first title since 1988 could run through the Bronx. It could run through Queens as well, but that’s more of an outside chance.

The Yankees came into Saturday’s play an AL-best 97-52 with a nine-game lead in the East. The Mets have a hard hill to climb. They were three behind for the second wild card with three teams to pass and 15 games left.

But say they rally to make it and win the wild-card game and the Dodgers keep the best record in the league. Then the two teams would meet in a best-of-five division series.

“This is a very dangerous (Mets) team,” Roberts said, “namely because of the starting pitching.”

Roberts’ team entered Saturday 4-1 against the Mets. He said the Dodgers are looking closely for tendencies in case they have a playoff rematch. If they do and the Dodgers advance and survive the NLCS, and if the Yankees advance past the ALDS and the ALCS, then it would be a New York/L.A. World Series showdown. The Yankees won two of three in Los Angeles last month.

Roberts sees similarities in the New York teams.

“Outside of the fact that they play in the same state and the same city, I think that the thing that I see that I like is there’s a very good blend of young players, youthful enthusiasm with a lot of talent, mixed in with some veteran players,” Roberts said. “You look at this (Mets) club, you see the starting pitching. There’s a lot of power.

“And then you look at the Yankees and you see the strength in the bullpen. But as far as positional, there’s a lot of slug from both sides. Then you’ve got two managers that are still trying to make their way as major-league managers. They’re both doing great jobs.”

The Dodgers, the owners of the third-longest division title streak on record, will be formidable for any opponent.

“They have great players, great lineup, very good starting pitching,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “Their bullpen has performed over the years. We all know that’s the formula. When we do those things, we win games as well. They’ve done it very, very consistently for a long period of time.”

They had hit an NL-record 261 homers through Friday, topped by Cody Bellinger’s 44, one of their 11 hitters in double figures. The staff, with a rotation led by three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler, topped the majors with a 3.40 ERA.

“We’ve got a quality group in here,” said Kershaw, who’s 167-74 with a 2.44 ERA lifetime in the regular season, but just 9-10 with a 4.32 ERA in the postseason. “Everybody continues to improve, whether it’s younger guys or older guys adapting. Just a lot of different guys, a lot of different contributions.”

The Dodgers clinched the West in game No. 146. They clinched last year in game No. 163, a tiebreaker.

“We were a very good team last year, but I just think this year has been a totally different mindset, and that’s the biggest reason for the success we’ve had,” first/second baseman Max Muncy said. “We don’t look ahead. We don’t look back. We just look at the game we have at hand.”

Kershaw doesn’t think they’re any more driven to finish this time than past times.

“Every year,” Kershaw said, “you’ve got one goal.”