CHICAGO — It was April 12 at Wrigley Field when the Cubs received the championship rings that signaled the end of a 108-year penance.

Across the field, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wanted to know how his team would handle the ceremony. So he went around the room, asking every player he encountered whether he’d watch from the dugout or retreat into the clubhouse.

“Everyone had a slightly different answer,” Friedman said this week. “But what was unanimous was how important it was to them — for some team that we open with at home next year — to sit and watch while we were getting our rings.”

The Dodgers moved closer to that vision Thursday night, when Kiké Hernandez channeled Reggie Jackson and slugged three homers in an 11-1 thrashing of the Cubs to cap a five-game victory in the National League Championship Series.

For the first time since 1988, the Dodgers won the pennant, the decisive blow delivered when Hernandez launched a third-inning grand slam off reliever Hector Rondon. He hit only 11 homers and batted .215 during the regular season.

A stunned crowd watched as Hernandez raised his right fist high. He completed his euphoric trek around the bases, then jumped up and down, high-fiving teammates who spilled onto the field. His screams were audible even from the upper reaches of a silenced ballpark.

Hernandez had seven RBIs, his grand slam coming between his solo shot in the second and his two-run shot in the ninth. Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers’ brilliant ace, held the Cubs to one run in six innings. Rookie Clay Bellinger had three hits, and Logan Forsythe doubled home two runs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With that onslaught the Dodgers returned to the Fall Classic for the first time since Kirk Gibson — on one leg — hit his iconic walk-off homer to set the tone for a five-game upset of the heavily favored A’s in 1988. Now the Dodgers have a chance to end a championship drought that has stretched 29 years. That plight hasn’t inspired the same hand-wringing as the generational curse that once plagued the Red Sox. Nor has it stirred as much angst as the darkness that once enveloped the Cubs.

Perhaps Los Angeles is too glitzy and glamorous to be lovable. But the pain has endured all the same.

The Dodgers have appeared in the playoffs 11 times since 1988. They reached the league championship series five times in the last 10 seasons. Until Thursday night, they had not advanced.

Over the years, ownership has passed from a family (the O’Malleys), to a corporation (Fox), another family (the McCourts) to a well-heeled consortium (Guggenheim, fronted by Magic Johnson). Leadership in the general manager’s office has gone from the new school (Paul DePodesta), to the old school (Ned Colletti) and back to the new school (Friedman).

Theirs has been a journey through a gilded wilderness. The Dodgers consistently have ranked among the game’s biggest spenders. They began the season with a payroll of $242 million, the highest in baseball, even more than the Yankees team they may face in the World Series. Now that investment may finally pay off, with a season that has led one of baseball’s flagship franchises back to the game’s premier showcase. It is an organization steeped in tradition, one that can still trace a direct line back to Brooklyn.

As they prepared for Game 5, Tommy Lasorda looked on from the field, adorning himself with a jacket of his beloved Dodger blue. He pitched for Brooklyn, managed Los Angeles to two world championships, then remained as a mentor.

Earlier in the day, he came across manager Dave Roberts in the lobby of the team hotel. He imparted words of wisdom. At 90, Lasorda’s passion for the Dodgers still burns, a reflection of a fan base that has waited nearly three decades for a chance at a championship.

“I think until you live it you can’t really know it,” Friedman said. “I mean, obviously, I can do the math. I knew it had been a long time. But I don’t think I appreciated their passion until living it every day.”