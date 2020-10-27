TODAY'S PAPER
Baseball

World Series: Dodgers rally after Rays pull Blake Snell, win championship for first time since 1988



The Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mookie Betts streaked home with a go-ahead run and later homered for good measure as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988, taking advantage of a hotly debated Tampa Bay move to beat the Rays 3-1 in Game 6.

The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out nine and seemed to be in complete control with a 1-0 lead when manager Kevin Cash pulled him with one out and a runner on first in the sixth inning. The Dodgers pounced quickly, and Betts soon dashed home from third base on Corey Seager’s infield grounder for a 2-1 edge.

Betts added a solo home run in the eighth.

Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and ’18 before winning this title at a neutral site, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Rookie sensation Randy Arozarena hit his record 10th homer in the postseason to account for Tampa Bay’s run.

By The Associated Press

