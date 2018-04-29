LI Ducks to sign Francisco ‘K-Rod’ Rodriguez

For the second consecutive year, a big-name former major- league closer is on his way to Central Islip . . . potentially. The Ducks have come to an agreement with former Mets closer Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez, Ducks president and general manager Michael Pfaff confirmed to Newsday Sunday.

“We have agreed to terms with Francisco Rodriguez,” Pfaff said. “The goal is to get him in here as soon as possible. We anticipate his arrival this week. As soon as he arrives, we’ll issue an official press release once he signs his contract.”

Rodriguez made 28 appearances with the Tigers last season, pitching to a 7.82 ERA and notching seven saves.

This is true. Here’s to hoping he doesnt experience any Vlad Guerrero-like delays. Official @LIDucks announcements made when signings become....official. Stay tuned to https://t.co/d4AqQka9oX - Home opener Friday, May 4! https://t.co/y8f3lUojmg — Michael Pfaff (@LIDucksGM) April 29, 2018

The Ducks opened their season Friday in Southern Maryland. Their home opener is scheduled for Friday night against Southern Maryland.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was first to tweet the news.

In response to Heyman’s tweet, Pfaff tweeted: “This is true. Here’s to hoping he doesn’t experience any Vlad Guerrero-like delays. Official @LIDucks announcements made when signings become . . . official.”

Hall of Famer Guerrero signed with the Ducks in 2013 but never played for the franchise.

Rodriguez, 36, set the MLB record for saves in a season, 62, while playing for the Angels in 2008. He played parts of three seasons with the Mets, saving 83 games and pitching to a 3.05 ERA. His best year with the Mets came in 2009, when he saved 35 games and was selected to the All-Star team.

Controversy followed K-Rod during the final part of his Mets tenure. He was arrested and suspended in 2010 after punching his girlfriend’s father inside Citi Field. The Mets traded him to the Brewers in 2011 for cash and prospects Danny Herrera and Adrian Rosario.

All told, Rodriguez played parts of 16 years in the majors with five teams, saving 437 games.

The Ducks signed former All-Star Eric Gagne last May. Gagne made five lackluster appearances before retiring.