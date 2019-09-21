As it stands now, this is the best Ducks team ever to quack through Central Islip. If it wasn’t already evident on the field, that fact became undeniable on Wednesday when the Ducks broke the franchise record for wins (now 85 and counting, entering play Saturday night), and clinched the Liberty Division second half championship.

The championship is impressive, especially given that the last two and a half months have meant absolutely nothing to the Ducks playoff hopes. The Ducks clinched the first half championship and the playoff berth that accompanies it on July 6. It is only the second time that the Ducks have won both halves, the first coming in 2011.

In a league where second half faltering after first half championships is common, if not cliché, the Ducks refused to buy into the idea that they could coast into the playoffs, which begin Tuesday on the road against an unknown-as-of-Saturday-afternoon opponent and return to Long Island on Friday night.

“These guys are professionals and they’ve come out and played hard and played good baseball, even though we had already clinched, which is good to see because we’re going to have to continue that,” Ducks outfielder/designated hitter and hitting coach Lew Ford said. “It comes back to the starting pitching. They’ve kept us in every game. Even the games that we’re losing are tight. The starting pitching is going out there and pitching every time out and given us a quality game, so I think that’s where it starts.”

Ford has seen a lot of Ducks teams. In his 10th season, Ford is the only member of the team who has won a championship with the Ducks and appeared in the last two Atlantic League Championship Series — which the Ducks lost.

Ford played 72 games in 2011, the last time the Ducks won both halves. He thinks the current Ducks team is the best he’s ever been on.

“It’s got to be,” he said. “We’ve had some good teams, obviously, but we haven’t put together a full season like we’ve had here. We had already made the playoffs. A lot of times, some teams will put it on cruise control in the second half. But we’ve continued to play good baseball.”

But the Ducks are not looking for a repeat of 2011. That season didn’t end in a championship. Regular season wins are nice — but the real prize is a trophy, something the Ducks haven’t hoisted since 2013.

Ace Darin Downs will start Game 1 — wherever it is — on Tuesday, Ducks manager Wally Backman said. Downs, who has rebounded after being hit it the face with a comebacker on Sept. 1, finished the regular season 3-3 with a 2.58 ERA in 20 starts. He struck out 133 and walked 32 in 104 2/3 innings.

Vin Mazzaro (11-4, 3.61 ERA) will start Game 2 and Seth Simmons (8-8, 3.86 ERA) will start Game 3, Backman said. Starters for a potential fourth and fifth game are up in the air. Former Major Leaguers Brandon Beachy and Brian Matusz, who have both pitched well, are theoretically available for those two starts. But Backman would not commit to naming them part of the playoff rotation just yet.

“We’re going to look at all the matchups,” Backman said.

The newly acquired Brendan Feldmann, who the Ducks received Friday as part of a trade with the River City Rascals of the independent Frontier League for a player to be named later, could also be in the mix to start as the playoffs move along, Backman said.

Feldmann went 7-1 with a 1.97 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts) in the Frontier League. He is scheduled to pitch Sunday in the regular season finale against the High Point Rockers, Backman said.

Regardless of who Backman uses at the back end of his playoff rotation, he expects the others to fill out an already strong bullpen.

“We have nine guys in the bullpen right now,” Backman said. “Our main bullpen guys, [Cody] Mincey, [Myles] Smith, and Joe Iorio, we haven’t had to overuse and that’s important when we get to the playoffs. Those are our guys that we’re going to count on late in the game and they’re 100 percent.”