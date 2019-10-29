HOUSTON — Mark Teixeira got to know Eduardo Perez somewhat during the first baseman’s big-league career and even better in retirement in his current job as a fellow analyst for ESPN.

And Teixeira believes Perez, one of the final four candidates for the Mets manager job, is a “perfect” fit for it.

“I think the No. 1 job description for New York is you have to understand the media, the ownership and the general manager and the atmosphere those guys create for the Mets,” Teixeira said on the field before Game 6 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros at Minute Maid Park. “It’s difficult. Eduardo understands that.”

Perez, the son of Hall of Famer Tony Perez, has a cross-section of experiences — everything from working as a special assistant with the Indians to being a big-league coach with the Marlins and Astros to working in the media — that can only help, Teixeira said. Help Perez relate to the media and, most important, to his players.

“He’s worked with tons of different teams,” Teixeira said. “He understands what the general manager’s job is and [how] to get that message from the GM and the front office to the players. He’s bi-lingual, he knows hitting, he knows how to pick up tendencies in pitchers. I just think he’d be the perfect candidate.”

Tex likes Joe, too

Teixeira played eight seasons with the Yankees from 2009-16, all of them under Joe Girardi, who was named the Phillies manager.

“I think he’s a really good fit in Philly,” Teixeira said. “The atmosphere in that town is hard-working, it’s blue collar, it’s ‘I’m going to fight for everything.’ That perfectly describes Joe Girardi. They love their Phillies in Philadelphia and I think they have a talented enough team that with a little bit more focus, maybe a little bit more direction that Joe can give them, they’re going to get the most out of that team.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Faith in Yordan

The Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, the presumed AL Rookie of the Year, went through about as bad an ALCS imaginable, going 1-for-22 with 12 strikeouts and generally looking lost at the plate. But manager AJ Hinch kept playing him, though he did pinch hit Aledmys Diaz for him with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of Game 6 against lefty Zach Britton. Still, the rookie was back in at DH for the first two games of the World Series and he even got a start in the outfield in Game 5 of the Series at Nationals Park, where there was no DH. Hinch’s confidence has paid off as Alvarez entered Tuesday night 6-for-11 with a homer and two RBIs.

“That was ultimately rock bottom for him because the game was close,” Hinch said of pinch hitting for Alvarez in the ALCS. “I think trying to re-instill confidence in him after that was really important. I think his teammates rallied around him. I think he’s got a great support system at home. I just kept giving him opportunity because of the impact that he can have. I think the consistency in how you treat people and how you believe in people and how much opportunity you give them is ultimately how they find their comfort zone.

So it was just a matter of time.”

Suzuki about ready

Kurt Suzuki, who suffered a hip injury late in Game 3 and missed the next two games, did not start Game 6 but manager Dave Martinez said he would consider using him Tuesday if needed. And, if the Nationals manage to extend the series, Suzuki likely would catch Max Scherzer in Game 7 Wednesday.

“Kurt is doing better. He came in yesterday, got treatment, worked out, did some running. And he felt better than he did the day before,” Martinez said. “If we need him today, pinch-hit-wise or even to catch, he’s available.”