Citi Field and Yankee Stadium will be able to accommodate 20% capacity to begin the MLB season, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced at a news conference Thursday.

Cuomo said all outdoor sports venues with a capacity of 2,500 or more can reopen at 20% capacity beginning April 1. Indoor sports venues of at least 1,500 seats with remain at 10% capacity. Last month, Cuomo had opened sports and entertainment venues with 10,000 or more seats at 10% capacity.

The Yankees open the season at home on April 1 and can bring in approximately 10,850 fans. For the Mets, that represents 8,384 fans per home game, with their home opener set for April 8.

Fans will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination and follow strict social distancing guidelines.

"As time moves on and as our experience grows and we see how the games work, we then right away do what’s called contact tracing where we follow up on the game to see if anybody got infected, etc.," Cuomo said. "I think you’re going to see the capacity increase and the testing requirements decrease as we get more evidence. But we want to start safe and smart."

"We are heartened by the Governor’s decision to allow us to begin the season at Yankee Stadium with a 20% capacity and offer our deep appreciation for his office’s diligent work and guidance," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "This will be a very special year in the Bronx, and we will continue to work together with the State of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City of New York, Major League Baseball, and other health and safety experts to utilize the best and most responsible practices in our facility. We are fully committed to providing a world-class experience at Yankee Stadium in every respect."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Yankees said season ticket holders will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets, which will be available in ticket pods only. These "limited capacity tickets" are currently only available for the first 11 regular-season home games, from April 1 through April 21.

Dates and details for ticket sales to the general public will be announced shortly, the Yankees said.

"The entire Yankees organization — and especially our players on the field — feed off the energy that our loyal and dedicated fans bring to Yankee Stadium," Steinbrenner said. "Our fans have made our home a preeminent worldwide attraction, and their excitement is the catalyst for the championship goals we set every season. We are thrilled to be able to have them back in 2021 and promise them the highest standards for health and safety this season and beyond."

The Mets will sell tickets in pod format ranging from one to six seats.

"We’re really excited about the season ahead and welcoming the best fans in baseball back – safely – to Citi Field," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a news release. "We thank Governor Cuomo and the state’s Department of Health for their efforts in this significant step in New York’s recovery from COVID and look forward to continuing to work with them as capacity restrictions and testing requirements hopefully ease in the months ahead – to allow as many fans as possible to have a safe and great time with us."