TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Major League Baseball says it will keep examining its protective netting policy

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs is comforted by Jason Heyward #22 after checking on the young child that was injured by a hard foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Bob Levey

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press/
Print

HOUSTON — Major League Baseball said Thursday it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a young fan was struck by a foul ball and hospitalized.

The girl was hit during Wednesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, an incident MLB called “extremely upsetting.”

MLB said in a statement it sends its “best wishes to the child and family involved.” It noted that clubs have “significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years,” and the league will continue its “efforts on this important issue.”

Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

After the game, the Astros said the fan was taken to a hospital, but did not disclose details on her condition. The team said Thursday the family has asked for privacy and will not provide updates.

Like all major league stadiums, Minute Maid Park has netting to protect fans near the field from foul balls. On the third base side in Houston, it extends to the end of the visiting team’s dugout. The girl was sitting in what looked to be the third or fourth row about 10 feet past where the netting ends.

Almora was asked if he thinks the netting should be expanded.

“Right now, obviously, I want to put a net around the whole stadium,” he said after the game.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. A photo taken by The Associated Press showed the girl apparently conscious and crying as she was whisked away and nearby fans looked on.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press/

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees works out Judge making steady progress from oblique injury
Alex Rodriguez during the April 14, 2019, broadcast A-Rod enjoys watching mix-and-match Yankees succeed
About 150 volunteers from the Mets, the Child Mets volunteers join with community to build playground
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold passes the football during Darnold making big strides with Jets' new offense
Giants running back Saquon Barkley stretches during OTAs Bell's arrival to Jets not a motivator for Giants' Barkley
The Dodgers' Alex Verdugo watches his sacrifice fly Diaz blows another save as Dodgers rally past Mets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search