Fernando Tatis Jr. agrees to 14-year, $340M deal with Padres, AP sources say

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres prepares for a game against the Mets at Citi Field on July 25, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tribune News Service
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been announced.

The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Tatis is the son of the former big league infielder with the same name and comes from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, also known as the Cradle of Shortstops.

Tatis stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs.

The Padres gave slugger Manny Machado a $300 million, 10-year deal before the 2019 season.

