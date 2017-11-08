This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Evening
Overcast 47° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek dies at 69

Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek helped lead

Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek helped lead the team to two World Series championships. Photo Credit: AP / Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek, who helped the team win two World Series championships, has died of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

The Twins were informed of the death Monday by a friend of the Stelmaszek family, according to team spokesman Dustin Morse.

The Twins called Stelmaszek a professional who “instilled a winning culture into generations of Twins players.”

Stelmaszek spent 32 seasons as a Twins coach from 1981-2012. He was the longest tenured coach in Twins history and third-longest with a single team in major league history.

Stelmaszek was bullpen coach under Billy Gardner, Ray Miller, Tom Kelly and Ron Gardenhire, and helped the Twins reach the postseason eight times.

The team recently announced that Stelmaszek would receive the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented in January.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after he dunks Porzingis out for tonight vs. Magic
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches from the bench Nets’ injuries creating a lack of continuity
Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas speaks Thursday, Sept. 28, McAdoo’s appeal to leaders may be overdue
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during Are Giants players buying McAdoo’s sales pitch?
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks McAdoo gives a ‘we have a run in us’ pep talk
Jose Reyes posted a video on his snapchat deGrom’s new haircut gets bobblehead treatment