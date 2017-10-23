LOS ANGELES — Brian McCann couldn’t be more thrilled to finally, at long last, be in his first World Series at the age of 33.

But the veteran catcher was still shaking his head at a Yankees team his Astros vanquished in the seventh game of the ALCS.

“For them to be where they’re at is so impressive,” McCann said Monday during World Series Media Day.

McCann’s trade to the Astros last season was the completion of the Yankees all-in commitment to youth and the catcher has consistently offered nothing but praise for his former organization.

“You look at the young guys that they have, they’ve all taken the next step,” said McCann, paid about $5.5 million this season by the Yankees, who will pay him about the same next season as well as part of the deal with Houston.

“What Aaron Judge did this year I felt put them over the top . . . [Luis] Severino took the next step, and he didn’t only take the next step, he took the next step into ace.”

McCann, never one to use 20 words when 10 will do, was just getting warmed up.

“Didi [Gregorius] keeps getting better and better,” he said. “All those things hit and then [Brian] Cashman did an amazing job bringing guys in. He strengthened the bullpen and you saw it, they’re one game away from reaching here. The future’s bright. The farm system they have is top three, top five in the game. They’re going to be really good for a long time.”

McCann did his share of the work to keep the Yankees from the World Series this season, delivering key RBI hits in victories in Game 6 and 7.

“This is something that you always hoped would happen but there’s a lot of things that have to happen for you to get here and it’s a long road,” McCann said of his first World Series. “We have such a talented team, I’m very thankful to be a part of it. You look around and we have some of the best players in the game on this team and they’re in their prime. It’s a pleasure to watch every day.”