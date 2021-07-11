DENVER — Everyone at Coors Field was talking about Francisco Alvarez’s fireworks display as he swatted balls around Coors Field before Sunday’s Futures Game.

But the Mets’ powerfully built catching prospect, at a stocky 5-10, 233 pounds, saved one rocket for when it counted, launching a solo homer to leftfield off the Orioles’ Marcos Diplan in the sixth inning during the NL squad’s 8-3 victory over the AL.

"He’s a big boy," said the Cubs’ Brennen Davis, who hit two homers — including back to back with Alvarez — to earn MVP honors. "What he can do with a bat is quite impressive. He has a very bright future."

Alvarez’s present isn’t too bad, either. He smashed his way out of low-A St. Lucie earlier this season by hitting .417 (20-for-48) with a 1.213 OPS over his first 15 games. Now the slugging catcher is batting .243 through 35 games at Brooklyn, with seven homers, perhaps none more memorable than the go-ahead blast and accompanying bat flip last month that created a viral video sensation.

Alvarez, who at 19 is the youngest member of the Brooklyn squad, got fired up putting the Cyclones ahead in the bottom of the eighth June 12, watching the ball sail over the wall, glancing at his teammates in disbelief, then tossing the bat in the air with both hands before trotting to first. While bat flips have become more acceptable these days as the traditionalists bow to the "Let the Kids Play" crowd, even Alvarez believes maybe he went a little overboard.

"It was something that caught me up in the moment," Alvarez said Sunday through an interpreter. "But watching it back, I did feel like I kind of disrespected the game a little bit, so I do feel like I need to respect the game a little bit more in those situations."

He should have plenty more of those chances. And at Brooklyn, Alvarez thinks he’s just warming up.

"I feel like I’m going to have a better second half," Alvarez said. "Hitting-wise, I haven’t been doing everything I’ve wanted to do, so there’s just some tweaks that I need to make to my swing, my approach, to better those numbers in the second half."

Alvarez was joined on the NL Futures squad by fellow Mets’ prospect Brett Baty, who is now his former Brooklyn teammate after Saturday’s promotion to Double-A Binghamton.

"Everyone’s always said once you get to Double-A, you’re one phone call away from the big leagues," said Baty, who went 0-for-2 Sunday. "So I know that’s really close. I’m just looking forward to getting up there and starting with those guys."

For now, "those guys" are the Rumble Ponies. One step at a time, of course. But seeing Baty in this environment, surrounded by MLB’s next generation of stars, brings back memories of another Mets prospect who once was in the same scenario and soon jumped Triple-A altogether.

That was Michael Conforto, back in 2015, who shined in the Futures Game at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park and was promoted two weeks later to help inject some life into a moribund Mets offense. Baty hasn’t even seen a pitch at Double-A yet, so it’s not the same fast-track scenario. But the way scouts rave about his plate maturity, Baty, 21, could climb the ladder fairly quickly after hitting .309 at Class A Brooklyn, with 14 doubles, seven homers and 34 RBIs through 51 games.

Another reason to be bullish on Baty. He plays a position that’s one of the Mets’ greatest needs, as third base has rotated between a number of players, with none of them viewed as longer-term solutions.

"I feel like I have the arm strength to stick over there," Baty said. "I just need to work on my lateral quickness."