This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 58° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 58° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Gabe Kapler will be next Phillies manager, AP source says

In this March 24, 2011, file photo, Gabe

In this March 24, 2011, file photo, Gabe Kapler stands in the dugout before the Dodgers' spring training baseball game in Glendale, Ariz. Kapler will be hired to manage the Phillies, according to a person familiar with the decision.  Photo Credit: AP / Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PHILADELPHIA — Former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler will be hired to manage the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hasn’t been made.

Kapler has served as director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2014. The Dodgers trail the Houston Astros 3-2 in the World Series. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Kapler replaces Pete Mackanin, who moved into a front-office position.

Kapler batted .268 with 82 homers and 386 RBIs over 12 seasons with six teams between 1998-2010. He had no previous ties to the Phillies.

Kapler is considered to be analytics driven with a fondness for sports science. Those are two important areas for Philadelphia’s management group.

General manager Matt Klentak said he wanted a manager with a new voice and new style to lead the Phillies into contention. They finished 66-96, but a talented core of young players improved in the second half and could be ready to compete.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) dances as the DRC, Casillas, Vereen want to stay with Giants
Knicks president Steve Mills talks to the  press Podcast: Knicks shows progress Mills wants with win over Cavs
Eli Manning of the Giants looks on from Eli Manning memorabilia trial rescheduled for March
The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade fouls the Knicks' Tim Hardaway sparks Knicks to rout of Cavaliers
On a rainy, windy day at MetLife Stadium, Jets fall to Falcons in rainy Week 8 matchup
Chandler Catanzaro, second from right, of the New Jets squander another lead, fall to Falcons