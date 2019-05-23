Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins won their sixth in a row, rallying past host Detroit, 5-2, Thursday to finish a terrible homestand for the Tigers.

Cooper jumped up and down up the first base line as his ball sailed into the left field seats.

“Probably one of the better feelings, I think I pimped it a little bit,” Cooper said. “As soon as I got it off the bat, I knew I got it pretty good.”

The Marlins, who had the worst record in the majors last week, extended the longest active winning streak in the big leagues.

The Tigers wrapped up an 0-9 stay at Comerica Park against Houston, Oakland and the Marlins. That record doesn’t include a suspended game in which Detroit trails Oakland in the late innings.

Cooper homered off Shane Greene (0-2), who had been 15-for-15 on save chances this season.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards struck out six in 5 2⁄3 innings, allowing eight hits and one run. Tyler Kinley (1-0) gave up one run in the eighth and got the win. Sergio Romo earned his ninth save with a perfect ninth.

Twins 16, Angels 7: Miguel Sano and Jonathan Schoop each hit two of visiting Minnesota’s franchise record-tying eight home runs and the Twins hammered Matt Harvey and Los Angeles.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

C.J. Cron homered, doubled twice and singled twice for the Twins against his former team. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario also homered for Minnesota.

It was the third time in franchise history — dating to their days as the Washington Senators — and second time this season Minnesota homered eight times. Before doing it April 20 against Baltimore, the last time it happened was in 1963 against Washington.

Matt Harvey (2-4) gave up four of them in 2 2⁄3 innings, and eight hits and one walk.

Rays 7, Indians 2: Ryan Yarbrough handled Cleveland’s lineup into eighth inning in his first start this season and Kevin Kiermaier legged out a three-run, inside-the-park homer when two outfielders collided for visiting Tampa Bay.

Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia and Willy Adames hit solo homers off Adam Plutko (1-1) as the Rays improved baseball’s best road record to 16-7. Yarbrough (3-1), recalled before the game after a stint at Triple-A Durham, allowed two runs and four hits in a career-high 7 1⁄3 innings.

Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 2: Ryan Weber pitched six innings to earn his first career win as a starter, Steve Pearce homered and had three RBIs for visiting Boston. Toronto is 6-15 in May.

Weber (1-0), who had made three relief appearances for Boston this season, started for the first time since May 13, 2017, when he pitched for Seattle against Toronto. Weber left that game after 3 2/3 innings because of a sore shoulder.

Weber pitched six innings in his ninth career big league start. He was 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in the previous eight. He allowed one run on three hits, walked none and struck out four.

Phillies 9, Cubs 7: Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto homered off Jon Lester, and visiting Philadelphia earned a split of the four-game series between division leaders.

Andrew McCutchen added two hits and two RBIs as the Phillies won for the fifth time in seven games. Aaron Nola (5-0) pitched 5 1⁄3 innings of three-run ball in his second straight victory

Braves 4, Giants 4: Austin Riley hit a tying home run in the eighth inning then drove in the go-ahead run in the 13th with a two-out single off Reyes Moronta for visiting Atlanta.

Pirates 14, Rockies 6: Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte all homered in the seventh inning for host Pittsburgh.

The Pirates jumped on Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (3-4) for eight runs in 3 1⁄3 innings, but stormed back in the sixth, plating six runs that were charged to Pirates starter Jordan Lyles (5-1).