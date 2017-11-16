TODAY'S PAPER
Giancarlo Stanton beats Joey Votto in closest NL MVP vote since 1979

Stanton got 10 first-place votes and 302 points, while Votto also got 10 firsts and had 300 points.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins runs the bases after

Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on July 24, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

By The Associated Press
Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has won the National League MVP award, barely edging Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the closest MVP vote since 1979, Stanton became only the sixth player to win from a losing team.

Stanton led the big leagues with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. His homer total was the most in the majors since 2001, when Barry Bonds hit a record 73 and Sammy Sosa had 64.

Stanton got 10 first-place votes and 302 points in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Votto also got 10 firsts and had 300 points.

The award was announced Thursday on MLB Network.

Votto topped the majors with a .454 on-base percentage. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was third in the voting.

The last player from a losing team to win an MVP was Alex Rodriguez, who took the AL award in 2003 with Texas. The last NL MVP from a losing team was Andre Dawson with the 1987 Chicago Cubs.

Every vote counts

Closest MVP races in history:

Tie: Keith Hernandez/Willie Stargell, NL, 1979

1 point: Joe DiMaggio over Ted Williams, AL, 1941

1 point: Marty Marion over Bill Nicholson, NL, 1944

2 points: Giancarlo Stanton over Joey Votto, NL, 2017

