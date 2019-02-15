Tom Giordano loved being known as a baseball lifer.

The longtime Amityville resident -- who died Thursday at age 93 -- spent seven decades in major league baseball, mostly as a scout. His most notable achievement, beside his longevity, was that he was the Baltimore Orioles executive who drafted future Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. in 1978.

As Giordano was getting his footing as a part-time baseball scout in the 1950s and ’60s, he also was a full-time gym teacher, boys basketball coach and athletic director at Copiague High School. The baseball field there is named for him, with a nod to his baseball nickname "T-Bone.'"

Giordano, who played 11 games for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1953, worked at Copiague because baseball scouts in those days did not earn enough money to make it a full-time job, said Billy Coppola, one of Giordano’s former students who would go on to drive Giordano to ballparks in recent years.

“Obviously, his whole life was baseball, but back in those days he didn’t talk much about it and we didn't know about it,” said Coppola, who lives in Ronkonkoma. “He was ‘Mr. G’ to us. Most kids didn’t know that he had this second life in baseball. They just knew him as the guy who made sports happen at school.”

Before coming to Copiague, Giordano played against Hall of Famer Hank Aaron in the minors, homered twice in the majors, and also managed in the minors. He scouted for the A's and Montreal Expos while at Copiague, taking long unpaid trips, especially during spring training, Coppola said.

But Newsday stories at the time show Giordano took his job at Copiague seriously. In 1972, he used his connections to get Mets players Ron Swoboda, Ed Kranepool and Al Jackson to deliver anti-drug messages to Copiague students. In 1974, he spoke out to Suffolk sports officials against schools that he said were running out-of-season practices, which was against the rules.

"My dad at his heart was a teacher," Giordano's daughter, Gail Przeclawski of Orlando, Florida, said. "It was his DNA to focus on the basics, and I think that's what helped him in his baseball career, too."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Newsday reported his unusual career promotion -- from Copiague to the Orioles -- in a February 1976 local sports roundup: “Tom Giordano, athletic director at Copiague High School, is leaving at the end of March to join the Baltimore Orioles as head of player procurement and scouting. He has been a scouting supervisor with the Montreal Expos and organizer of baseball clinics on Long Island.”

Two years later, he drafted Ripken, jumpstarting his career as a baseball executive that also included stops with the Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers.

“His life was like a movie, because he was the guy who knew everyone,” said Yankees community advisor Ray Negron of Babylon, a longtime friend.

Giordano planned to work another year with the Atlanta Braves as a special assistant to the general manager before suffering a blood infection in December, his daughter Gail said. In a statement, the team said, "Tom's baseball pedigree was unmatched, and helped make him the longest active scout in the sport last season."

Giordano also remained in touch with Copiague throughout the years. Pete Cesare, the school’s current athletic director, said Giordano often came by to speak with baseball players. “He used to take his championship rings off and pass them around, give pep talks to the baseball team,” he said.

The school named the field in his honor last May. At the ceremony, Giordano said, “Copiague became a great part of my life. The years that I had at Copiague were not even paralleled by my years in baseball. This is where I started and this is why I am so happy to be here today.”

Giordano, who also had a home in Orlando, is survived by two brothers, two children, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. His wife, Berenice, died last Feb. 21. Giordano's daughter, Gail, said a service will be planned on Long Island next month.