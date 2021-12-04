Mets/Dodgers great Gil Hodges gets another shot at HOF on Sunday

The latest Hall of Fame fate for Miracle Mets manager Gil Hodges and other greats of yesteryear will be revealed Sunday night.

Hodges is one of 10 names on the Golden Days Era ballot, highlighting those whose who stood out from 1950-69. A 16-member Hall of Fame Board-appointed committee of Hall of Famers, major-league executives and veteran media members/historians will vote.

A power-hitting first baseman for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, Hodges was an eight-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who collected 100 RBIs in seven consecutive seasons. He also won three Gold Gloves — the first three, upon the introduction of the annual awards in 1957, near the end of his 18-year career.

Although Hodges was a member of the original Mets in 1962, his greatest contribution to the franchise came as a manager, a job he held from 1968-72, when he died of a heart attack at age 47. Hodges is credited as a major reason for the lovable loser Mets’ incredible turnaround and World Series championship in 1969.

"He certainly deserves (to be inducted into the Hall of Fame)," former Mets first baseman Ed Kranepool, who was on Hodges’ ‘69 team, told Newsday last year. "He was a great player. During that era, he was one of the premier power hitters in the National League on a good ballclub. He played both sides of the field. He was a great defensive player at first and a great offensive player.

"Managing, he was only there a couple of years, so we really don’t know how good he was going to be. He was great in ’69. I think we would have won a couple more championships — certainly we would have won in ’73 if Gil was the manager."

Those appearing alongside Hodges include Minnie Minoso, a Cuban and Latin American trailblazer who became an eight-time All-Star, and Yankees great Roger Maris.

Also being voted on Sunday is a 10-man Early Baseball Era ballot, for those whose primary contributions came before 1950. That group is comprised mostly of Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues stars, including Buck O’Neil, who eventually became the first Black coach in major-league history.

Candidates need votes from 75% of their committee — 12 of 16 members — to gain induction.

If Hodges falls short again, his candidacy will have to wait until 2027, the next time the Golden Days ballot will be considered.

Results will be announced Sunday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.