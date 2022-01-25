Tuesday was a big day for Big Papi.

David Ortiz, the beloved Boston legend and longtime Yankees tormentor, was the only player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in voting announced on Tuesday night.

Ortiz received 77.9% of the vote in his first year on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot. Seventy-five percent is required for election to Cooperstown.

Tuesday’s election was the end of the road for all-time greats Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, neither of whom came close on their 10th and final year on the ballot.

Bonds earned 66%, Clemens 65.2, as the performance-enhancing drug scandals that plagued their careers officially kept them both out of the Hall via the BBWAA route.

Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, another steroid-tainted superstar, received 34.3% in his first year of eligibility.

Steroid-linked slugger Sammy Sosa’s BBWAA eligibility ended as he got 18.5% in his final year on the ballot.

Politically outspoken former Red Sox World Series star Curt Schilling, who received 71.7% in 2021, fell to 58.6% in his final year on the ballot. Schilling had asked the Hall to remove him from the ballot after he didn’t make it last year; the Hall declined.

Ortiz’s only steroid-related blemish was a reported positive in survey testing that was supposed to be anonymous and used to determine whether to institute regular testing. Ortiz denied using steroids, and commissioner Rob Manfred said in 2016 "I think it would be wrong" to exclude him from the Hall of Fame based on that report.

Ortiz was extremely popular with the writers, which may have helped his candidacy just a bit.

A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz batted .286 with 541 homers and 1,768 RBIs in a career that started with the Twins before they released him to avoid a big payday in arbitration. After arriving in Boston, he finished in the top five of the AL MVP balloting for each the next five seasons; he came in sixth in his final year, 2016, when he batted .315 with 38 homers and 127 RBIs.

But Ortiz’s case is also buttressed by his contributions in big moments, with 23 game-winning hits in his career — three of them during the 2004 postseason, when he helped Boston end its 86-year World Series drought. He led the team to two more titles after that, including 2013, when he helped his "(expletive) city" heal after the Boston Marathon bombing and then batted .688 against the Cardinals to win World Series MVP.

Designated hitters received a rough greeting on the ballot until Frank Thomas was elected in 2014 as the first player who spent more time at DH than in the field. Edgar Martinez, for whom the top DH award is named, joined him in Cooperstown on his 10th and final try in 2019 after starting just 28% of the time as a position player. And Harold Baines was elected by one of the Hall’s era committees in 2019.

Ortiz played only 273 of his 2,275 starts as a first baseman, and had 88% of his plate appearances as a DH.

Ortiz will be enshrined on July 24 in Cooperstown along with Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva and Buck O’Neil. The latter six were elected in December by two of the Hall’s era committees.

With AP