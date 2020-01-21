Mariano Rivera made history in 2019, becoming the first player to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The players with the highest percent of votes, induction year, total votes received and total ballots cast that year:
Pct. Player, Year, Votes received/Ballots cast
100 Mariano Rivera, 2019, 425/425
99.7 Derek Jeter, 2020, 396/397
99.3 Ken Griffey Jr., 2016, 437/440
98.8 Tom Seaver, 1992, 425/430
98.8 Nolan Ryan, 1999, 491/497
98.5 Cal Ripken Jr., 2007, 537/545
98.2 Ty Cobb, 1936, 222/226
98.2 George Brett, 1999, 488/497
97.8 Hank Aaron, 1982, 406/415
97.6 Tony Gwynn, 2007, 532/545
97.3 Randy Johnson, 2015, 534/549
97.2 Greg Maddux, 2014, 555/571
97.2 Chipper Jones, 2018, 410/422
96.5 Mike Schmidt, 1995, 444/460
96.4 Johnny Bench, 1989, 431/447
95.8 Steve Carlton, 1994, 436/455
95.1 Babe Ruth, 1936, 215/226
95.1 Honus Wagner, 1936, 215/226
94.8 Rickey Henderson, 2009, 511/539
94.7 Willie Mays, 1979, 409/432
94.6 Carl Yastrzemski, 1989, 423/447
93.8 Bob Feller, 1962, 150/160
93.6 Reggie Jackson, 1993, 396/423
93.4 Ted Williams, 1966, 282/302
93.2 Stan Musial, 1969, 317/340
