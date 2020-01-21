Mariano Rivera made history in 2019, becoming the first player to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The players with the highest percent of votes, induction year, total votes received and total ballots cast that year:

Pct. Player, Year, Votes received/Ballots cast

100 Mariano Rivera, 2019, 425/425

99.7 Derek Jeter, 2020, 396/397

99.3 Ken Griffey Jr., 2016, 437/440

98.8 Tom Seaver, 1992, 425/430

98.8 Nolan Ryan, 1999, 491/497

98.5 Cal Ripken Jr., 2007, 537/545

98.2 Ty Cobb, 1936, 222/226

98.2 George Brett, 1999, 488/497

97.8 Hank Aaron, 1982, 406/415

97.6 Tony Gwynn, 2007, 532/545

97.3 Randy Johnson, 2015, 534/549

97.2 Greg Maddux, 2014, 555/571

97.2 Chipper Jones, 2018, 410/422

96.5 Mike Schmidt, 1995, 444/460

96.4 Johnny Bench, 1989, 431/447

95.8 Steve Carlton, 1994, 436/455

95.1 Babe Ruth, 1936, 215/226

95.1 Honus Wagner, 1936, 215/226

94.8 Rickey Henderson, 2009, 511/539

94.7 Willie Mays, 1979, 409/432

94.6 Carl Yastrzemski, 1989, 423/447

93.8 Bob Feller, 1962, 150/160

93.6 Reggie Jackson, 1993, 396/423

93.4 Ted Williams, 1966, 282/302

93.2 Stan Musial, 1969, 317/340