Hank Aaron collage

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training in March 1974. (AP Photo)

Joe DiMaggio, left, the former great New York Yankee clipper, and Hank Aaron, Milwaukee Braves outfielder, were honored by the Maryland Professional Baseball Players Association at a dinner in Baltimore on Jan. 13, 1964. Both were presented with jeweled Sultan of Swat crowns. (AP Photo)

Milwaukee Braves outfielder Hank Aaron (44) is shown is West Palm Beach, Fla., March 5, 1963. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron poses with a bust of himself at Atlanta Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974, which was presented to him as part of a salute to him in a ceremony prior to the start of the Braves-Dodgers game. Last week Aaron hit his 714th career home run, tying the record long held by the late Babe Ruth. Today he seeks to break that record. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron poses for a photo in 1968. (AP Photo)

American home run king Hank Aaron, right, and Japan?s homer king Sadaharu Oh Compare hand sizes during a press conference Nov. 1, 1974 in Tokyo. The two sluggers will compete in a home run in Tokyo?s Korakuen baseball park on Saturday, Nov. 2, to decide who the world?s best home run hitter is. Win or lose, Aaron is to receive $50,000 U.S. Dollars which Oh is to get $20,000. (AP Photo)

Hank Aaron, right, exchanges a few words with New York Mets' Willie Mays on June 2, 1972 before the Mets-Braves game at New York's Shea Stadium. It was the first meeting of the two since Aaron tied Willie Mays' record of 648 career home runs last week. Neither homered during the game, and both have a way to go before they match the 714 record set by George Herman "Babe" Ruth. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

Milwaukee Braves hard hitting trio reported for spring training, March 5, 1965 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Left to right, Eddie Mathews, Joe Torre and Hank Aaron. (AP Photo)