Hank Aaron's career in photos

A photographic journey through the career of Hank Aaron, a baseball legend, Hall of Famer and long-time home run king.

Hank Aaron, slugging right fielder of the Milwaukee Braves, left, receives a silver bat and the John Hillerich memorial award from National League president Warren Giles before Braves-Giants game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 19, 1957. Aaron received the honor for being batting champion of 1956, with an average of .328.

Hank Aaron, left, star outfielder for the Milwaukee Braves, was joined by his brother, Tommie as the team began their spring training drills at Bradenton, Fla., March 2, 1962. The twenty-one-year old Tommie is a first baseman and battled 299 with Austin last season. (AP Photo/Paul Shane)

Joe DiMaggio, left, the former great New York Yankee clipper, and Hank Aaron, Milwaukee Braves outfielder, were honored by the Maryland Professional Baseball Players Association at a dinner in Baltimore on Jan. 13, 1964. Both were presented with jeweled Sultan of Swat crowns.

Milwaukee's hard-hitting trio reported for spring training, March 5, 1965 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Left to right, Eddie Mathews, Joe Torre and Hank Aaron.

Hank Aaron, Atlanta Braves outfielder, is shown during spring training on March 22, 1966.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is seen, March 1967. (AP Photo)

Atlanta Braves Hank Aaron in his baseball uniform shown in 1967.

Atlanta Braves teammates Felipe Alou (29), Joe Torre (15) and Hank Aaron (44) perform conditioning exercises during spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 1, 1968.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron poses for a photo in 1968.

slugger Hank Aaron grins over the huge trophy presented him by Atlanta team president Bill Bartholomay, after Aaron hit his 500th career home run, July 14, 1968, Atlanta, Ga. The ball he sailed over the left field fence in Atlanta stadium rests atop the trophy. The three-run shot came in the third inning off San Francisco lefty Mike McCormick.

Hank Aaron, left, and Willie Mays clown it up for the camera on Monday, Jan. 11, 1971 in New York after the announcement that they will compete in the American Airlines Astrojet Golf Classic, starting at Phoenix, Ariz., on February 5.

Atlanta Braves' Henry "Hank" Aaron poses with the Commissioner's Award presented to him in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 13, 1970. The award is for having attained the greatest number of votes from baseball fans for the 1970 All-Star game.

Hank Aaron holds the ball and bat he used to hit his 600th major league home run April 28, 1971, a high fly of 350 feet that landed on the stadium wall behind the left field fence.

Atlanta right fielder Henry Aaron watches as his 600th major league home run sails toward the left field fence during third inning of National League game against San Francisco, April 27, 1971 in Atlanta.

Hank Aaron, right, exchanges a few words with New York Mets' Willie Mays on June 2, 1972 before the a game at Shea Stadium. It was the first meeting of the two since Aaron tied Willie Mays' record of 648 career home runs last week.

Henry Aaron of the Atlanta Braves is seen, date and location unknown.

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Hank Aaron poses with a birthday cake at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1973 in Atlanta during a party celebrating his recent 39th birthday.

Outfielder Hank Aaron, poses at batting practice, 1973.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron keeps his eyes on the ball before hitting his 699th career home run in a grand slam during seventh inning action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., Friday night, July 20, 1973.

Hank Aaron throws out first ball of 1973 World Series at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 13, 1973 in Oakland to start first game between New York Mets and Oakland A's. Aaron, of the Atlanta Braves finished 1973 season with 713 career home runs, one short of Babe Ruth's all-time record. Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, sits to the right of Aaron. (AP Photo)

Atlanta Braves superstar Henry Aaron takes a breather during a workout in Atlanta, Monday, Feb. 4, 1974. On Tuesday, he'll celebrate his 40th birthday. The outfielder is only one home run away from tying the all-time home run record set by the late Babe Ruth. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)

Baseball slugger Henry Aaron, left, gets an assist from his wife, Billye, in blowing out a birthday cake presented Aaron on his 40th birthday, in their home, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1974, Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/BJ)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training in March 1974.

Atlanta outfielder Hank Aaron starts toward first base April 4, 1974, after hitting his 714th career home run to tie Babe Ruth's record, in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves' Henry Aaron appears to have a giant star hanging over his shoulder which actually is just a spotlight from a television camera during a news conference in New Orleans, Monday, April 1, 1974.

A fan runs with Hank Aaron as he rounds bases on his fourth inning homer -- his record-setting 715th home run -- against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 9, 1974.

Teammates extend their congratulations as they greet Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves at home plate en route to dugout after hitting his 715th career home run in a game Monday night, April 8, 1974 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th home run in Atlanta, Ga., on April 8, 1974.

Atlanta Braves' Henry Aaron thanks fans attending Brewers-Braves exhibition game for honors given him at "Welcome Home Henry Night" at Milwaukee, May 7, 1974.

American home run king Hank Aaron, right, and Japan's homer king Sadaharu Oh compare hand sizes during a press conference Nov. 1, 1974 in Tokyo.

Japanese slugger Sadaharu Oh, left background, watches home run king Hank Aaron warm up prior to the two-man home run contest at Korakuen Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1974. Aaron won the contest, hitting 10 home run out of 18 fair pitches. Oh blasted nine homers out 20 fair pitches. Aaron won $50,000 for his efforts, while Oh received $20,000.

Henry Aaron and Brewer Manager Del Crandall display Aaron's new Brewer uniform and a bat during news conference, Nov. 14, 1974 in Milwaukee where the Milwaukee team announced that the home run king has signed a two-year contract as an active player.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron poses with a bust of himself at Atlanta Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974, which was presented to him as part of a salute to him in a ceremony prior to the start of the Braves-Dodgers game. Last week Aaron hit his 714th career home run, tying the record long held by the late Babe Ruth. Today he seeks to break that record.

Home run slugger Hank Aaron shows his batting stance to three youngsters whose fathers are listed as missing in action in Southeast Asia wars before a game on June 4, 1974.

Brewers' Hank Aaron, holder of baseball's home run record, swings two bats as he warms up for his final appearance for the season at Milwaukee County Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 1975 during game against the Detroit Tigers.

Roger Maris, left, former New York Yankee home run hitter, and Henry Aaron, whose 755 home runs is an all-time record, get together at the major league baseball meeting in Orlando, Florida Monday, Dec. 5, 1978. Maris hit 61 home runs in 1961 to break Babe Ruth's record for a season while Aaron stripped Ruth of the all-time record playing from 1954 through 1974.

Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Hank Aaron, left, and Frank Robinson pose during ceremonies in which they were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in New York City, Jan. 13, 1982.

Henry "Hank" Aaron, baseball's career home run leader, holds the lifetime achievement award presented him at the third annual Jim Thorpe Pro Sports Awards show at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca., July 11, 1994.

Baseball great Hank Aaron stands next to a statue of Satchel Paige while touring the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Saturday, July 10, 1999, in Kansas City, Mo.

Home run record holder Hank Aaron greets San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds before the start of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Houston, in this July 12, 2004 photo.

Hank Aaron, an executive with the Atlanta Braves, smiles during a news conference Thursday, May 17, 2007, at Turner Field in Atlanta.

Hank Aaron speaks to the crowd gathered in the stadium during dedication ceremonies for the Hank Aaron Childhood Home and Museum at Hank Aaron Stadium Wednesday, April 14, 2010, in Mobile, Ala.

Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron attends a news conference to unveil the club's new alternative home uniform, Monday, Feb. 6, 2012, in Atlanta. The new uniform will feature a patch bearing the image at left, and pays homage to the team's past, reflecting more of the look of the 1966 team when Aaron played.