DENVER — Pete Alonso didn’t come to Coors Field to finish second.

Not in his mind, anyway.

The Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani had to be considered the favorite to win Monday’s Home Run Derby after smashing 33 in the first half, but Alonso showed up as the defending champ by virtue of his 2019 title at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. And the $1 million prize is a huge motivating factor for a player like Alonso, who is earning $676,000 in his last year before arbitration.

"I had a really great strategy going into the Derby for ’19," Alonso said Monday afternoon. "And I feel like if I were able to implement that strategy and continue to do those things well — stay hydrated, stay rested, take as minimal amount of swings as possible to conserve energy — I think that’s going to be huge. I feel excellent."

As for Ohtani’s monster threat to his title?

"Yes, he’s extremely talented," Alonso said. "But I’m on a mission tonight."

Alonso out-slugged the Blue Jays’ Vladmir Guerrero Jr. to take the trophy back in 2019 — edging him by one in the final round — and his 57 home runs were third-most ever hit in a Derby. He also became only the second rookie to win the event, along with the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (2017).

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alonso recalled Monday how "chocolate milk and squats" were the key to his ’19 power surge, so obviously they’d be part of this year’s plan.

"Before the Derby, I’ll be sure to have a nice little chocolate protein shake and do a couple squats," said Alonso, who hit .250 with 17 homers before the break.

Staging the event at Coors Field, with its mile-high altitude, should make for some record-breaking flight distances. And while the other six competitors might struggle with fatigue in the thin air — the seventh, Trevor Story, plays for the Rockies — Alonso was confident his offseason hiking and fishing trips to mountainous regions in Montana and Wyoming would help.

"It’s going to be really exciting to see where these balls travel," Alonso said. "No one in the Derby should be taken lightly. There’s a lot of guys in the field that have just incredible amounts of power. And no matter who I’m going up against, I have one job — and that’s to hit one more homer than whoever I’m facing."

The Polar Bear isn’t used to being an underdog when it comes to power displays. Besides Ohtani, the crowd favorite is obviously Story, and there’s an adrenaline boost to be gained from that applause. Alonso did a have a one-man cheering section sitting on the players’ couch.

"I’m going to have my towel, my Gatorade ready for him," said Taijuan Walker, fellow Met and first-time All-Star. "Whatever he needs, I’m there for him. It’s Colorado, the balls are always juiced in the Derby, so let’s see what happens. He’s going to win it. I saw the poster in my hotel of him winning it [in ’19] and he’s going to take it home again to the New York fans"