Jack Morris, Alan Trammell voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Morris and Trammell were chosen by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Jack Morris of the Tigers delivers a pitch

Jack Morris of the Tigers delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of his two-hit, 1-0 complete game victory over the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., May 5, 1988. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Morris posted 254 wins. The right-hander’s most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop. He scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003 while batting .285.

Trammell and Morris teamed to help the Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.

