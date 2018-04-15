Jackie Robinson Day around MLB

Teams around baseball honored the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

The family of the late Jackie Robinson, son David, wife Rachel and daughter Sharon, are presented a framed mural prior to a game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018.

Baseball fans take photographs in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field prior to a game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018.

A mural outfield Jackie Robinson is seen in a hallway at Citi Field prior to a game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018.

Todd Frazier (L) and Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets walk to the dugout after the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018.

Members of the Boston Red Sox wear No. 42 jerseys while standing on the baseline during the playing of the national anthem on Major League Baseball's annual Jackie Robinson Day, Sunday, April 15, 2018, before a game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Boston.

Baseball fans walks through the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field prior to a game between the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., watches a video of himself before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Washington.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., throws out the ceremonial first pitch for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Washington.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly wears a patch with No. 42 for Jackie Robinson Day before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Miami.

Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond celebrates in the dugout after he hit a home run in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Washington. Players throughout Major League Baseball wore No. 42 on their jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Tampa Bay Rays head grounds crew member Dan Moeller lifts a stencil after spray painting "42," in honor of baseball great Jackie Robinson, on the back of the pitcher's mound before a baseball game between the Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, April 15, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Players throughout major league baseball will wear the number 42 on their jerseys in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.