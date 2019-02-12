MIAMI — Jorge Posada has agreed to team up with Derek Jeter again, this time in the front office of the Marlins, said a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

Posada will work as a special adviser to Marlins CEO Jeter, his longtime Yankees teammate, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been formally announced.

Like Jeter, Posada spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. Posada also has been primarily a South Florida resident since retiring after the 2011 season. He batted .273 with 275 home runs and 1,065 RBIs in parts of 17 seasons with the Yankees.

He also made the final out when the Marlins beat the Yankees in the six-game 2003 World Series, hitting a soft grounder toward first base and being tagged out by pitcher Josh Beckett. That was the second world championship for the Marlins, who have not played a postseason game since.

Jeter is entering his second season as CEO. He inherited a team that had a former Yankees star in Don Mattingly as its manager, and has since added plenty of other people with Yankees ties, including vice president of player development Gary Denbo, director of player personnel Dan Greenlee, director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik and now, Posada.