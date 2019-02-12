TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Jorge Posada to join Derek Jeter in Miami Marlins' front office, AP source says

Like the Marlins' CEO, the former catcher played his entire career in the Yankees organization.

Derek Jeter congratulates Jorge Posada during a ceremony

Derek Jeter congratulates Jorge Posada during a ceremony to retire Posada's number 20 at Yankee Stadium on August 22, 2015. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

MIAMI — Jorge Posada has agreed to team up with Derek Jeter again, this time in the front office of the Marlins, said a person with knowledge of the negotiations. 

Posada will work as a special adviser to Marlins CEO Jeter, his longtime Yankees teammate, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not been formally announced. 

Like Jeter, Posada spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. Posada also has been primarily a South Florida resident since retiring after the 2011 season. He batted .273 with 275 home runs and 1,065 RBIs in parts of 17 seasons with the Yankees.

He also made the final out when the Marlins beat the Yankees in the six-game 2003 World Series, hitting a soft grounder toward first base and being tagged out by pitcher Josh Beckett. That was the second world championship for the Marlins, who have not played a postseason game since. 

Jeter is entering his second season as CEO. He inherited a team that had a former Yankees star in Don Mattingly as its manager, and has since added plenty of other people with Yankees ties, including vice president of player development Gary Denbo, director of player personnel Dan Greenlee, director of amateur scouting DJ Svihlik and now, Posada.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jacoby Ellsbury of the Yankees looks on during Another Ellsbury injury delays his spring training
Ryan Pulock his winning goal at 2:23 of Scoring defensemen helping propel Isles of late
Rangers center Kevin Hayes against the Toronto Maple Rangers' Hayes: 'I know the deadline's coming close'
Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers the Severino not thrilled about pending arbitration case
On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Mets manager Mickey Callaway on pressure heading into 2nd season
Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the start of Boone hoping to get Yanks to 'top of the mountain'