TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 22° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 22° Good Morning
SportsBaseball

Jose Canseco’s tweets could jeopardize job on A’s telecasts

Former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco throws out

Former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A series of tweets by Jose Canseco about sexual misconduct and politicians could put in jeopardy his job as a studio analyst on Oakland Athletics telecasts.

The former A’s slugger posted several times Tuesday on Twitter. Among them: “What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I’ve been molested by several women and never complained.”

The 53-year-old Canseco joined NBC Sports California last season for pregame and postgame shows on Oakland games. The cable network had not yet announced its broadcast crew for next season, and rejected Canseco’s remarks.

“Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California. His agreement with us ended after the 2017 baseball season,” the network said in a statement. “We certainly don’t agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner.”

Canseco was the 1988 AL MVP with the A’s and helped them win the 1989 World Series.

“Mr. Canseco is not an employee of the Athletics,” the team said in a statement, adding the club was “disappointed to learn” of his comments.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis takes a shot against Porzingis scores 37 to lead Knicks’ OT win over Lakers
Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw pauses between pitches Mets’ top bullpen targets are going elsewhere
LaVar Ball reacts after a basket by his Barker: As usual, LaVar goes gonzo over Lonzo
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives the ball Okafor, Stauskas watch balanced Nets win
Justin Wright-Foreman scored 33 points to lead Hofstra Hofstra tops Stony Brook in Battle of Long Island
Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks with the media Yankees manager Boone reaching out to Sanchez