Pinch hitter Jose Martinez sliced an opposite-field single to the right-centerfield gap off Wade Davis with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs and lifting the Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies, 3-2, on Thursday i St. Louis.

Greg Garcia singled with one out against Davis (1-4) and took third on a single by rookie Harrison Bader.

Bader stole second, and Martinez singled on a high fastball, giving the Cardinals their ninth walk-off win this season.

Davis has a career-high five blown saves in 36 chances.

Colorado, which began the day one game back for the NL’s second wild card, lost three of four at the Cardinals. The Rockies had been seeking to tie the franchise record of nine straight series without a series loss but instead lost a series for the first time since dropping two of three at San Francisco from June 26-28.

Chasen Shreve (3-2), acquired from the Yankees on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth in his second appearance for the Cardinals.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in seven innings. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela gave up one run and five hits in six innings.

Rays 4, Angels 2: Jalen Beeks got his first major league win after a disastrous performance in his Tampa Bay debut, C.J. Cron had a two-run single and the host Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating Los Angeles.

Mike Trout didn’t play because of a bruised right wrist and is listed as day to day. The two-time MVP was hurt when he slid into third base during a stolen base attempt on Wednesday night.

“I caught my hand,” Trout said. “Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game [Wednesday]. But when I woke up it was pretty sore.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout, who underwent treatment during the game, was not available off the bench.

“We’ll take a look at it tomorrow and see what we have,” Scioscia said.

Beeks (1-1), the second pitcher on a bullpen day, allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte had run-scoring grounders in the seventh for Los Angeles, which has lost 20 of 27 away from home after starting the season 18-8 on the road.

White Sox 6, Royals 4: Jose Abreu hit a tying home run off Jason Adam in the eighth and pinch-hitter Daniel Palka had a three-run homer off Jason Hammel later in the inning for host Chicago.

Kansas City overcame a 2-0 deficit when pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Xavier Cedeno (1-0), but Abreu homered with one out in the bottom half against Adam (0-3). Abreu’s 141st big league homer moved him ahead of Ron Kittle into sole possession of 10th on the White Sox career list.

Avisail Garcia doubled, Omar Narvaez was intentionally walked and Hammel relieved. Palka drove a hanging slider a half-dozen rows in the right-centerfield bleachers. He tied the White Sox record of three pinch homers in one season, set by Oscar Gamble in 1977.

“I wanted to hit a home run,” Palka said of his mindset.

Rosell Herrera hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth off Luis Avilan, who got his first save in seven major league seasons.

Chicago (38-70) won for the second time in eight games. Kansas City (34-74) had been seeking its first three-game sweep at the White Sox since June 13-15, 2014.