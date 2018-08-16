Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Marlins' Jose Urena suspended 6 games for hitting Braves' Ronald Acuna

Braves first base coach Eric Young also was suspended one game and fined.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena leaves the field after being ejected for hitting Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during the first inning of a game Wednesday in Atlanta. Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By The Associated Press
Print

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves with a pitch.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Urena hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta. The 20-year-old Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

The 25-year-old Urena, from the Dominican Republic, is 3-12 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts. Unless appealed, the suspension is scheduled to begin Friday at Washington.

Also, Braves first base coach Eric Young was suspended one game and fined.

Acuna was back in the lineup for the Braves on Thursday night against Colorado. The training staff signed off on Acuna returning after a CT scan on his elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

The Mets' Jose Bautista, center, high-fives Wilmer Flores Mets score franchise-record 24 in laugher vs. Phillies
Odell Beckham (13) of the New York Giants Why OBJ is in no rush to see game action, sign extension
Aaron Judge of the Yankees looks on from Judge 'frustrated' that he's still out of lineup
Greg Bird of the Yankees walks back to Yankees' ninth-inning rally fizzles in loss to Rays
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Brad Boxberger will wear MLB Players Weekend: Ready for Scooter, Pickles and G?
Giants quarterback Davis Webb #5 lines up behind No more excuses for Webb in second preseason game